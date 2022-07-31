Home Cities Vijayawada

Sri Vasavi Engineering College holds 1st graduation day after becoming autonomous

Published: 31st July 2022 07:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2022 07:11 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Graduation Day of Sri Vasavi Engineering College in Tadepalligudem was celebrated in a grand manner on Saturday. This is their first graduation day after the college became autonomous. Deputy Chief Minister (endowments) Kottu Satyanarayana, who was the chief guest on the occasion, congratulated the new graduates. 

He wished those who have stepped out of the portals of academia to real life, to strive and bring glory to the country and the State. “Discipline and good conduct will bring better recognition to you all,” he told the students. Success is not easy and hard work to get it should never be forgotten, he advised them.

Speaking on the occasion, JNTU Kakinada registrar Dr L Sumalath said Graduation Day is a great memory in one’s life. She said bagging a job at the same time is even better. College executive committee chairman and secretary G Satyanarayana and C Subba Rao, principal Dr Rathnakar Rao and others also spoke on the occasion. Toppers were presented with gold medals and appreciation certificates.

