All should recognise protection of women as social responsibility: Vijayawada family court judge

Family Court Judge U Indira Priyadarshini said that everyone should recognise protection of women as social responsibility and the government should protect women from attacks.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Family Court Judge U Indira Priyadarshini said that everyone should recognise protection of women as social responsibility and the government should protect women from attacks. She participated as chief guest for the session on 'Women's Protection -Social Responsibility' organised by Taruni Tarngalu at Siddhartha Auditorium here on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Indira Priyadarshini said that although women today are on the path of development in many areas, discrimination against women continues in some places. She also expressed her concern that the attacks against women are continuing in the society despite having strong laws and police.

"Usually, if any incident happens, the police will approach the courts. But there is a need to make sure that the problem doesn’t repeat. MLC KS Laxman Rao said that women protection cells should be set up in colleges and educational institutions. A centralised monitoring switch should be arranged in buses and autorickshaws with a GPS link," he added.

