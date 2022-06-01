Traffic police, Vijayawada Municipal Corporation staff brave heat to keep city in order

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Braving scorching summer heat, traffic police personnel are sweating it out, standing exposed to noise and pollution for hours on roads. Same is the case with Vijayawada Municipal Corporation sanitation workers, who are working even as maximum daytime temperatures are hovering between 35 and 40 degrees Celsius with the heatwave condition.

One among them, K Samba Siva Rao (name changed), a traffic constable posted at Benz Circle, while speaking to The New Indian Express said the amount of time a traffic police personnel needs to spend on the street depends on the junction and admitted that the job is very hard, especially during summers.

For instance, manning the traffic near Benz Circle is a herculean task as vehicular movement will be high throughout the day. The newly-constructed flyovers have provided some respite from traffic entering Vijayawada from Kolkata and Chennai routes but it failed to provide a permanent solution for vehicles commuting within the city.

Referring to the outposts arranged by the VMC for them, Rao said that they are somehow managing to get respite from the scorching heat when there is less vehicular movement. Apart from that, the police department with the support of voluntary organisations provided summer protection kits - an insulated water bottle, goggles, ORS, glucose powder and masks, he said.

Similar is the case with D Esther, a VMC sanitation worker, who looks after Benz Circle and Ramesh Hospital Junction. Usually, the sanitary inspectors assign our duties for six to eight hours based on the locality. When it comes to the Benz Circle and Ramesh Hospital Junction, most of the works are carried out between 6 am and 10 am.

Sometimes, the duties are assigned between 2 pm and 6 pm in case VIPs pass through the stretch. Though the civic body has provided us gloves and masks, the officials have to realise our situation during the heat and assign duties accordingly, she said.