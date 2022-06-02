STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

Football player killed by rivals in Vijayawada's Gurunanak Colony

According to Patamata police, Akash (23) was murdered by his rivals at his friend’s house after a brawl that happened at a bar in Gurunanak Colony on Tuesday night.

Published: 02nd June 2022 04:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2022 04:27 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A state-level football player was found brutally murdered in a house in Gurunanak Colony under the Patamata police station limits on Wednesday. According to Patamata police, Akash (23) was murdered by his rivals at his friend’s house after a brawl that happened at a bar in Gurunanak Colony on Tuesday night.

The police said Akash is a friend of one Oyabhanu Shankar alias Tony of Vambay Colony. On Tuesday, Tony committed suicide. A large number of Tony's friends and his followers reached GGH. Later, they went to a nearby liquor shop. 

Police said members of the two gangs attended Tony’s funeral and Akash, who used to move close with one gang, reportedly had an argument with one Prabhu of the other gang and attacked him in inebriated state.

Later, he took shelter in his friend's house in Gurunanak Colony. The members of the other gang traced Akash and stabbed him 18 times with a knife. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vijayawada Vijayawada footballer Vijayawada murder
India Matters
Shahi Idgah mosque in Mathura (Photo| Twitter)
From Tilewali to Shahi Idgah: UP judiciary faces rising number of 'survey requests' from Hindu parties
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Commercial LPG price cut by Rs 135 from June 1, no respite for domestic users
Villagers watch a burnt car that ran over and killed farmers, at Tikonia village in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh. (Photo | AP)
Lakhimpur violence witness BKU leader Dilbag Singh attacked by bike-borne men
Bengaluru hospital overcharges patient, kin say cops locked up son for not clearing bill

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp