Football player killed by rivals in Vijayawada's Gurunanak Colony

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A state-level football player was found brutally murdered in a house in Gurunanak Colony under the Patamata police station limits on Wednesday. According to Patamata police, Akash (23) was murdered by his rivals at his friend’s house after a brawl that happened at a bar in Gurunanak Colony on Tuesday night.

The police said Akash is a friend of one Oyabhanu Shankar alias Tony of Vambay Colony. On Tuesday, Tony committed suicide. A large number of Tony's friends and his followers reached GGH. Later, they went to a nearby liquor shop.

Police said members of the two gangs attended Tony’s funeral and Akash, who used to move close with one gang, reportedly had an argument with one Prabhu of the other gang and attacked him in inebriated state.

Later, he took shelter in his friend's house in Gurunanak Colony. The members of the other gang traced Akash and stabbed him 18 times with a knife.