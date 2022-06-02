STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vijayawada Police arrest Registered Medical Practitioner for trying to sell newborn

Based on the complaint, police conducted an investigation and took the accused into custody.

Published: 02nd June 2022 04:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2022 04:29 AM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Ajit Singh Nagar police registered a case under Section 81 of the Juvenile Justice Act R/W 511of the IPC against Amrutha Rao, a G Kondur-based Registered Medical Practitioner (RMP), for allegedly trying to sell a baby girl on Wednesday. 

According to police, a complaint was received from ChildLine coordinator Arava Ramesh alleging that Amrutha Rao purportedly posted a message in a WhatsApp group asking members to contact him if anyone is willing to buy a newborn girl for `3 lakh. 

Based on the complaint, police conducted an investigation and took the accused into custody. “During the investigation, it was revealed that Amrutha Rao received information about the baby girl from a woman, Pusphalatha. He posted the same,” said Sub-inspector SVV Laxminarayana.

