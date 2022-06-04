Vijayawada traffic police warn parents against giving vehicles to minors

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The city traffic police conducted a counselling session for traffic violators on the rules to be followed while driving and the amended Motor Vehicles Act at the Traffic complex on Friday.

In a special drive conducted in the past three days across the city, police imposed fines on around 70 people, including 12 minors, and called them for a counselling session at Vyas Complex. Parents of the minors were also present.

The violations included driving without licence, triple riding, and lack of insurance cover. Most of the seized vehicles belonged to youngsters under 30 years of age. During the counselling session, police urged the parents to not give vehicles to their minor children and warned of imposing fine and jail term punishment.

Addressing the violators, officers elaborated on them the harmful affects of rash driving. They also explained to them about the Motor Vehicles Act and the consequences of violating traffic rules.

"Driving without a licence or any other violation of traffic rules may lead to confiscation of the vehicle. Heavy penalty would be imposed if anybody was found driving without a licence for the second time," police warned.