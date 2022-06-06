STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
VMC’s cyclothon, walkathon see good crowd

As per the directions given by the government, all solid waste generated in the municpality/corporation limits must be segregated and used for power generation.

Youngsters take part in a cyclothon organised in Vijayawada | Prasant Madugula

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A walkathon and cyclothon organised by the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) to mark the World Environment Day evoked good response from the public on Sunday. Rajya Sabha member Ayodhya Rami Reddy flagged off the events in the presence of NTR district collector S Dilli Rao and municipal commissioner Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar.

Rami Reddy said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy also launched the Jagan Anna Swachh Sankalpam programme campaign. As per the directions given by the government, all solid waste generated in the municpality/corporation limits must be segregated and used for power generation.The RS member urged the public to cooperate with the civic bodies by segregating wet and dry wastes generated on their premises themselves before handing it to the sanitation staff. 

Former minister Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao said the municipal corporation has organised various activities like painting, mass plantation, cyclothane and walkathon for two days to create awareness among the people about the environment. The VMC has implemented many reforms in the past and won good awards and the cooperation of the people.

Later, Mayor Rayana Bhagya Lakshmi along with Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar gave prizes to the winners and a participation certificates at a programme held at Eat Street, near IGMC Stadium. Meanwhile, APCRDA Commissioner Vivek Yadav along with Mangalagiri MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy planted saplings at Amaravati. 

