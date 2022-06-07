STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

69 per cent Gurukulas students clear SSC exams

Social Welfare Minister Meruga Nagarjuna said that 69 percent of students in Dr BR Ambedkar Gurukulas cleared the SSC examinations in the state.

Published: 07th June 2022 04:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2022 04:34 AM   |  A+A-

exam

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   Social Welfare Minister Meruga Nagarjuna said that 69 percent of students in Dr BR Ambedkar Gurukulas cleared the SSC examinations in the state. Out of the total 13,649 students in 185 Gurukulas, 9,435 students cleared the exams. He said that Gurukulas from Chittoor district, with a pass percentage of 92, stood top in the table. Nagarjuna said several Gurukulas recorded more than 80 percent victory.

Gurukulas in Parvathipuram district secured 88 per cent followed by Nandya (86%), and Prakasam district (82%). Similarly, more than 70% students in Gurukulas in Kadapa, Srikakulam, Nellore, Kakinada, Guntur, Eluru and Bapatla districts passed. He said Girls Gurukula in Markapuram of Prakasam district, Boys Gurukulas at Puthalapattu and Ramakuppam of Chittoor district and Girls Gurukulam at Cholangipeta of EG  secured cent per cent results.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SSC Exam Social Welfare Minister Gurukulas
India Matters
Former Punjab cabinet minister and senior Congress leader Sadhu Singh Dharamsot. (Photo | Facebook/Sadhu Singh Dharamsot)
Former Punjab forest minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot arrested on graft charges
Image used for representational purpose only
86 per cent staff plan to resign in next six months: Report
India likely to see more power shortage: Report
LIC IPO image for representational purpose. (Express Illustrations)
LIC IPO turns out to be another flop show as valuation falls below Rs 5 lakh crore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp