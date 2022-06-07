69 per cent Gurukulas students clear SSC exams

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Social Welfare Minister Meruga Nagarjuna said that 69 percent of students in Dr BR Ambedkar Gurukulas cleared the SSC examinations in the state. Out of the total 13,649 students in 185 Gurukulas, 9,435 students cleared the exams. He said that Gurukulas from Chittoor district, with a pass percentage of 92, stood top in the table. Nagarjuna said several Gurukulas recorded more than 80 percent victory.

Gurukulas in Parvathipuram district secured 88 per cent followed by Nandya (86%), and Prakasam district (82%). Similarly, more than 70% students in Gurukulas in Kadapa, Srikakulam, Nellore, Kakinada, Guntur, Eluru and Bapatla districts passed. He said Girls Gurukula in Markapuram of Prakasam district, Boys Gurukulas at Puthalapattu and Ramakuppam of Chittoor district and Girls Gurukulam at Cholangipeta of EG secured cent per cent results.