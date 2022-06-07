STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

IIIT-Nuzvid student dies, probe on 

A 17-year-old PUC second year student of IIIT-Nuzvid reportedly died under suspicious circumstances on Monday morning.

Published: 07th June 2022 04:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2022 04:34 AM   |  A+A-

Dead body, Death

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  A 17-year-old PUC second year student of IIIT-Nuzvid reportedly died under suspicious circumstances on Monday morning. According to Nuzvid town police, the student was identified as R Nitesh Kumar, a native of Nellore. 

Around 9:30 pm, his roommates found Nitesh unconscious with frothing from his mouth.  Immediately, he was taken to a nearby government hospital and later he was referred to Vijayawada GGH. “When his parents were trying to shift him to hospital, Nitesh breathed his last,” said the college management. Nuzvid police registered a case of suspicious death. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nuzvid IIIT Death
India Matters
Former Punjab cabinet minister and senior Congress leader Sadhu Singh Dharamsot. (Photo | Facebook/Sadhu Singh Dharamsot)
Former Punjab forest minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot arrested on graft charges
Image used for representational purpose only
86 per cent staff plan to resign in next six months: Report
India likely to see more power shortage: Report
LIC IPO image for representational purpose. (Express Illustrations)
LIC IPO turns out to be another flop show as valuation falls below Rs 5 lakh crore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp