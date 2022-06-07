IIIT-Nuzvid student dies, probe on 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A 17-year-old PUC second year student of IIIT-Nuzvid reportedly died under suspicious circumstances on Monday morning. According to Nuzvid town police, the student was identified as R Nitesh Kumar, a native of Nellore.

Around 9:30 pm, his roommates found Nitesh unconscious with frothing from his mouth. Immediately, he was taken to a nearby government hospital and later he was referred to Vijayawada GGH. “When his parents were trying to shift him to hospital, Nitesh breathed his last,” said the college management. Nuzvid police registered a case of suspicious death.