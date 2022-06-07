STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
School education department to monitor municipal schools in Andhra

Their assets won’t be transferred to dept, says education minister

Published: 07th June 2022 04:39 AM

School Children

Image used for representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana made it clear that the Municipal schools will not be merged and their assets will not be transferred to the School Education department. He was speaking to the media here on Monday after declaring the SSC results. The minister, however, said the administration and monitoring of the municipal schools will be done by the School Education department from the coming academic year. 

Out of 44,740 schools in the State, 2,095 are municipal schools. He said when he was Municipal Administration minister, MLCs and teachers' unions had requested him to bring the education system under one roof, hence they started the process. He asserted that Chief Minister  YS Jagan Mohan Reddy approved the proposal and the GO will be released in a couple of days. The minister assured that the transfers and promotions of municipal teachers will be the same as that of Zilla Parishad school teachers.

JAC calls for protests 

Municipal Schools Protection Committee (MSPC) state member  S Rama Krishana stated that they are going to begin State-wide protests on June 9 against the “decision to merge Municipal schools in the School Education department”. 

He said that as many as 14,000 municipal school teachers from across 59 ULBs formed the JAC and passed a resolution to stage protests against the government plan and file a complaint in the High Court questioning the decision. State member of MSPC T Venkata Reddy stated that the previous Education Minister Dr Adimulapu Suresh told them that only monitoring will be handed over to the School Education department. Now Botcha stated that the government will not transfer the assets but hand over the monitoring and administration. Y Prabhakar , MSPC member, alleged the government is moving ahead with merger plan.

