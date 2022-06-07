TTD executive officer in Andhra visits SRM University

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TTD executive officer AV Dharma Reddy visited SRM University-AP on Monday afternoon. He reviewed accommodation, dining and transportation facilities provided by the university management for TTD employees. He met University Pro-Vice-Chancellor Prof D Narayana Rao, Registrar Dr R Premkumar and other dignitaries.

The TTD has constructed a new Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Venkatapalem at a cost of `40 crore, which will be inaugurated by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on June 9. SRM AP president Dr P Sathyanarayanan welcomed him. The university employees visited the Srivari temple at Venkatapalem. Dharma Reddy appreciated the availability of a world-class university for the students.