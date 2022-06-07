STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vijayawada police book YSRC corporator’s husband

Subhani reportedly abused them and assaulted manager Srinivasa Rao. 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Bhavanipuram police have registered a case against a few YSRC activists, including the husband of a corporator, for thrashing tourism department officials at Berm Park on Monday.According to West Zone ACP K Hanumantha Rao, 42nd division corporator Padigapati Chaitanya Reddy’s husband P Prasad Reddy and his followers attacked the staff at Berm Park, Punnami Ghat, when the latter refused to allow one Subhani (close aide of Prasad Reddy) for doing a private photo shoot earlier in the day. 

Subhani reportedly abused them and assaulted manager Srinivasa Rao.  Later, Subhani informed Prasad Reddy who reached the spot along with other followers and allegedly attacked the tourism department staff. “Based on a complaint filed by tourism department officials, Bhavanipuram police registered a case under Section 353 and relevant sections of the IPC against Subhani, Prasad Reddy and others,” he said. 

