TTD readies for mega Amaravati event Thursday

Published: 08th June 2022 06:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2022 06:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As the Maha Samprokshanam fete of the newly-built Sri Venkateswara temple at Venkatapalem in Tullur mandal, Amaravati is scheduled on June 9, the TTD has fast-tracked the arrangements as the event will be attended by Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

On the day, Agamic rituals including Punyaham, Kumbharadhana, Ukta Homam, Purnahuti and Vimana Gopura Kalasa Avahana Prokshana will be performed before Maha Samprokshanam and Vigraha Pratista.
Later, Veda Sattumora, Akshataropanam, Harati, Acharya Bahumanam and Dwajarohanam will be observed. Devotees will be allowed for Sarva Darshan of the presiding deity 10:30 am onwards.

Between 3 pm and 4:30 pm, celestial wedding Srinivasa Kalyanam will be performed. This will be followed by the procession of utsava idols and Dwajavarohanam. Ekantha Seva will be observed at 9 pm.

ARRANGEMENTS 
TTD has deputed 400 personnel from various departments to look after the arrangements of Maha Samprokshanam and Vigraha Pratista at SV temple.

About 2.5 tonnes of ornamental and traditional flowers will be used to decorate the main temple. TTD has also deployed Annaprasadam, Health (Sanitary), and Security staff at the Amaravati temple. 40 mobile toilets, welcome arches at three different places, 50 flexes in vital points, and counters for the display and sale of TTD products are being set up

To carry out all the religious events as per tenets of Vaikhanasa Agama, TTD has also deputed a team of Acharyas, which includes one of the chief priests of the Tirumala temple and an Agama advisor.

Apart from the regular staff, TTD has also invited Srivari Seva volunteers from the surrounding places to offer their services to the devotees. Also, 2000 volunteers and bhajan artists will be taking part in the event.

