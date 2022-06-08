STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vacant lands in commercial areas to be leased out

Speaking on the occasion, Raja directed the authorities to identify the total number of vacant lands belonging to the department and ensure that they are not under encroachments. 

Published: 08th June 2022 06:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2022 06:34 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Roads and Buildings (R&B) Minister D Ramalingeswara Rao (Raja) has directed officials concerned to evolve necessary steps to lease out vacant lands of the department located in commercial areas. 

The minister held a review meeting with the officials of the National Highways Authority of India, Roads & Building, Road Development Corporation and Electricity department at the Interim Government Complex Velagapudi on Tuesday over the progress of various ongoing projects taken up by the R&B department.

Speaking on the occasion, Raja directed the authorities to identify the total number of vacant lands belonging to the department and ensure that they are not under encroachments. He said that construction works have already been undertaken in Vijayanagaram, Guntur, Rajahmundry and other areas under public-private partnership and steps should be taken to undertake similar works in other areas, otherwise the land should be leased out to private individuals to prevent them from being encroached.

‘Expedite road works’
The minister directed the authorities to expedite the road works across the state and see to it that there is no compromise on their quality. Raja told officials that he will personally inspect the construction work of roads. The engineering department officials should conduct a ground-level inspection to expedite the repair and maintenance works of the roads before the beginning of his visit, he said. 

