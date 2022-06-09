STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Amaravati temple Maha Samprokshanam today

 Traditional temple cleaning ritual Koil Alwar Tirumanjanam was performed at the newly-constructed Sri Venkateswara temple at Venkatapalem, Amaravati on Wednesday.

Published: 09th June 2022 09:30 AM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Traditional temple cleaning ritual Koil Alwar Tirumanjanam was performed at the newly-constructed Sri Venkateswara temple at Venkatapalem, Amaravati on Wednesday. The ritual was observed between 2pm and 4pm. In the temple jargon, koil means temple, alwar devotee and tirumanjanam cleaning with aromatic ingredients. So the unique event involves the cleansing of the temple by His devotee.

The Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in Amaravati region illuminated a day before the Maha Samprokshanam fete on Wednesday | Prasant Madugula

A mixture called ‘parimalam’ was prepared from vermilion, turmeric, sandal paste, kichiligadda and other aromatic ingredients, and applied to the sanctum sanctorum, roofs, walls and pillars of the temple. This mixture also acts as a disinfectant.Earlier, Punyahavachanam, Ratnadhivasam, Vimana Gopura Kalasa Sthapana and Ratnanyasam were observed between 8am and 11:30am.In the evening, Mahashanti Abhishekam, Pranayanam, Kumbharadhana, Sayanadhivasam, Sarva Devatarchana and Visesha Homams were performed at the Yagashala.

SRM-AP to feed devotees

SRM University-AP is taking part in the Tirumala Srivari services as part of the inauguration of the SV Temple in Amaravati. About 400 TTD employees from Tirupati were accommodated on the university campus. AC buses were arranged to take the TTD employees from the university campus to the temple. TTD EO AV Dharma Reddy, JEO Veerabrahman, CV& SO Nandakishore met with Pro-VC Prof D Narayana Rao. On Thursday, the SRM University will be arranging lunch for 3,000 devotees at the request of the  TTD. 

