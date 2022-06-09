STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bride commits suicide two days before wedding in AP's Koyyalagudem

Fearing that Buchibabu and his family will demand an explanation from her and parents, Alekhya got upset and took the extreme step.

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  A 24-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide by hanging on Tuesday night just two days before her wedding was due. The woman was identified as Bathula Alekhya of Jaajulagunta village in Dwaraka Tirumala mandal.  Her marriage was fixed with one A Buchi Babu of Rajavaram village in Koyyelagudem mandal on Thursday.

According to the Dwaraka Tirumala police, the incident happened on Tuesday night after Alekhya came to know that her former lover, one Ravi Teja of Nallajarla village, had reportedly sent his and Alekhya’s old photos to the groom, Buchibabu. Fearing that Buchibabu and his family will demand an explanation from her and parents, Alekhya got upset and took the extreme step.

“When Alekhya was pursuing a teacher training course at Devarapalle, she met Ravi and soon they got close. They decided to get married, but their plans did not materialise as Ravi Teja could not find a decent job. As he had a grudge on her, Ravi Teja met the groom and revealed to him about his past relationship with Alekhya,” said the Dwaraka Tirumala police. Based on a complaint from the family members, police filed a case against Ravi Teja under Section 306 of the IPC (abetment of suicide) and launched an investigation.

Suicide helpline
OneLife: 78930 78930, Roshni, Hyderabad-based NGO: 
040-66202000

