Top cop urged to equip toll gates with breathalysers

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Liquor Prohibition Awareness Committee (APLPAC) chairman Vallamreddy Lakshmana Reddy met Director General of Police (DGP) Kasireddy V Rajendranath Reddy on Wednesday and requested him to arrange breathlysers at all toll gates in the State.

Explaining him the benefits of doing so, Lakshmana Reddy said the small initiative can reduce a number of road accidents reported in the State, and also crimes such as murders and group clashes to some extent.

“Taking strong action against those driving vehicles under the influence of alcohol can bring a remarkable change in the number of road accidents reported.” “It is also observed now that there has been a significant rise in people consuming alcohol out in the open,” APLPAC chairman said.