TTE rescues four minors travelling without ticket, parents counselled

Published: 09th June 2022 09:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2022 09:33 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only. ( File | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE) K Lakshmi Prasanna has come to the rescue of four unaccompanied minors onboard Tirumala Express and handed them over to ChildLine, Rajahmundry. 

According to SCR officials, on Tuesday night, TTE Lakshmi Prasanna while manning the sleeper coaches on Train no.17488 Visakhapatnam-Tirupati noticed three minor girls and a boy travelling without ticket in the S-2 coach, between Tuni and Pithapuram section. All of them are in the age group 9 to 14. The TTE enquired about their whereabouts.

After obtaining all information from the kids, Lakshmi Prasanna spoke to the parents residing in Visakhapatnam and advised them against sending children without a guardian on trains. She informed the issue to the Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel on the train and contacted the Childline officials in Rajahmundry.

The TTE handed over the children to Childline officials in the presence of Escorting RPF Staff. Later, Lakshmi Prasanna informed the parents regarding the safe custody of their children along and provided them with Childline officials’ contact numbers.  

