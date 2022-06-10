New Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam temple in Amaravati consecrated

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Maha Samprokshanam fete for the newly constructed Sri Venkateswara temple at Venkatapalem on the banks of Krishna river in Guntur district was held on Thursday during the auspicious Mithuna Lagnam between 7:50 am and 8:10 am. Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan attended the religious ceremonies connected with ‘Vigraha Prana Pratishta’ and ‘Maha Samprokshana’, organised by Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD).

The plaque was unveiled by Visakha Sarada Peetham pontiff Swaroopanandendra Saraswati in the presence of Governor Harichandan and TTD chairman YV Subba Reddy. Earlier, rituals such as Punyahavachanam, Kumbharadhana, Nivedana, Maha Purnahuti, and Vimana Gopura Kalasa Avahana etc. were performed.Later Prana Pratistha, Brahma Ghosha, Veda Sattumora conducted followed by Dhwajarohanam between 10:30am and 11am.

The pontiff of Visakha Sarada Peetham hailed the construction of Sri Venkateswara temple at Amaravati as a divine replica of the Tirumala temple. In his speech, the pontiff said the temple was built with the blessings of Srivaru under the stewardship of TTD chairman Subba Reddy and has a unique sculptural design. “The Moola Murti is an exact replica of the Tirumala shrine.”

Subba Reddy said the TTD has launched a novel programme to build Srivari temples from Kashmir to Kanyakumari as part of its mission to protect and promote sanatana Hindu dharma.He noted that recently Sri Venkateswara temples were inaugurated at Bhubaneswar and Visakhapatnam. “The Amaravati temple was built at `31 crore in two years. A Srivari temple in Jammu will be ready in six months time.”

The TTD Chairman said under the SRIVANI Trust 500 Srivari temples had been built in remote areas for people tribal, fishermen and other communities. Over the next two years, plans are being readied for 1,300 temples.Endowments Minister K Satyanarayana said devotees who could not afford to travel to Tirumala could seek blessings of Sri Venkateswara at Amaravati SV temple.Meanwhile, the divine wedding ceremony, Srinivasa Kalyanam, was observed between 3 pm and 4:30pm followed by evening Kainkaryams and Ekanta Seva. Rituals were performed under the supervision of chief priest Venugopala Deekshitulu and TTD agama advisor Vishnu Bhattacharyulu.After the rituals, the temple was opened for devotees.