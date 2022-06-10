STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

Vigilance check Jagananna Colonies, complaints about Jagananna Navaratnalu scheme supplies

During inspection, the officials noticed that most of the beneficiaries on whom the State government had issued pattas under the scheme, had begun construction in their allotted plots.

Published: 10th June 2022 04:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2022 04:20 AM   |  A+A-

Signature, office, pen, documents, registration

Image used for representational purpose only.(Pexels)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Following complaints that materials supplied to the beneficiaries of ‘Pedalandariki Illu’ under Jagananna Navaratnalu scheme were being diverted, Vigilance and Enforcement (V&E) officials carried out surprise inspections at 47 notified layouts of Jagananna Colonies across the State on Thursday. 
The government had sanctioned construction of 28.30 lakh houses in two phases: 15.10 lakh in the first and the remaining in the second. 

During inspection, the officials noticed that most of the beneficiaries on whom the State government had issued pattas under the scheme, had begun construction in their allotted plots. The vigilance officials asked all the beneficiaries not to divert any material provided by the State government. 

The officials further requested them to speed-up the works and complete the houses in the stipulated time. 
“We received some complaints that beneficiaries were selling cement and steel to contractors and delaying the projects. Such irregularities will be dealt with seriously and stringent action will be initiated against them,” said V&E director general Dr Sankha Bratha Bagchi.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pedalandariki Illu Jagananna Colonies Construction
India Matters
Fitch Ratings (File Photo | PTI)
Fitch cuts economic growth forecast to 7.8 per cent; revises India rating
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
India logs 7,584 Covid cases, 24 more deaths in a day
Reethu M (in red), K V Madhu (second from right) and D S Roopkala
Meet the women behind Bengaluru's swanky Sir MV Terminal
The much-awaited celebrity wedding of actress Nayanthara and director Vignesh Shivan took place on June 9 at Sheraton Grand, Mahabalipuram, in Chennai. It was reportedly an intimate ceremony where big names from the film industry were present. Actors Raji
Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are picture of love in these wedding photos

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp