Vigilance check Jagananna Colonies, complaints about Jagananna Navaratnalu scheme supplies

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Following complaints that materials supplied to the beneficiaries of ‘Pedalandariki Illu’ under Jagananna Navaratnalu scheme were being diverted, Vigilance and Enforcement (V&E) officials carried out surprise inspections at 47 notified layouts of Jagananna Colonies across the State on Thursday.

The government had sanctioned construction of 28.30 lakh houses in two phases: 15.10 lakh in the first and the remaining in the second.

During inspection, the officials noticed that most of the beneficiaries on whom the State government had issued pattas under the scheme, had begun construction in their allotted plots. The vigilance officials asked all the beneficiaries not to divert any material provided by the State government.

The officials further requested them to speed-up the works and complete the houses in the stipulated time.

“We received some complaints that beneficiaries were selling cement and steel to contractors and delaying the projects. Such irregularities will be dealt with seriously and stringent action will be initiated against them,” said V&E director general Dr Sankha Bratha Bagchi.