STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

Vijayawada: JAC members to attend duty with red badges

P Damodar said the State government ignored the recommendations made by the PRC chairman of providing 6.3 per cent additional fitment.

Published: 10th June 2022 04:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2022 04:24 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Opposing the ‘raw deal’ meted out to them in the recent PRC GOs 113/114 issued by the State government, the Joint Action Committee (JAC) of AP Public Transport Department (RTC) employees will attend duties with red badges on June 13 and 14. 

In a press release issued on Thursday, JAC convener P Damodar said the State government ignored the recommendations made by the PRC chairman of providing 6.3 per cent additional fitment (April 1, 2017 to July 1, 2018), and has issued GOs reducing the DA by 1.6 percent from 4.7 percent, which never happened in the country. “Instead of giving more than the 25 per cent existing temporary fitment, the government issued GOs for releasing a meagre 3.1 percent fitment.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
JAC RTC Employee
India Matters
Fitch Ratings (File Photo | PTI)
Fitch cuts economic growth forecast to 7.8 per cent; revises India rating
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
India logs 7,584 Covid cases, 24 more deaths in a day
Reethu M (in red), K V Madhu (second from right) and D S Roopkala
Meet the women behind Bengaluru's swanky Sir MV Terminal
The much-awaited celebrity wedding of actress Nayanthara and director Vignesh Shivan took place on June 9 at Sheraton Grand, Mahabalipuram, in Chennai. It was reportedly an intimate ceremony where big names from the film industry were present. Actors Raji
Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are picture of love in these wedding photos

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp