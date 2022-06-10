Vijayawada: JAC members to attend duty with red badges

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Opposing the ‘raw deal’ meted out to them in the recent PRC GOs 113/114 issued by the State government, the Joint Action Committee (JAC) of AP Public Transport Department (RTC) employees will attend duties with red badges on June 13 and 14.

In a press release issued on Thursday, JAC convener P Damodar said the State government ignored the recommendations made by the PRC chairman of providing 6.3 per cent additional fitment (April 1, 2017 to July 1, 2018), and has issued GOs reducing the DA by 1.6 percent from 4.7 percent, which never happened in the country. “Instead of giving more than the 25 per cent existing temporary fitment, the government issued GOs for releasing a meagre 3.1 percent fitment.”