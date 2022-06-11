STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

Identify encroached forest lands: Forest Minister Peddireddy

He wanted the officials to identify them through the ongoing comprehensive land survey going on in the State.

Published: 11th June 2022 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2022 04:00 AM   |  A+A-

One-horned rhinos

Image used for representational purposes only (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   Environment and Forest Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy has directed officials concerned to identifying the encroached forest lands across the State. At a meeting with the officials of forest, revenue, survey and settlements departments at his camp office here on Friday, Peddireddy said that large areas of forest lands were encroached upon in Chittoor, Visakhapatnam and some other districts. 

He wanted the officials to identify them through the ongoing comprehensive land survey going on in the State. Observing that there is every possibility that those got bogus pattas for the encroached forest lands coming for regularisation of the lands by getting survey number through the land survey, the Minister instructed the officials to thwart such attempts and wanted the Revenue and Forest departments to conduct a joint survey.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ministry of Environment and Forests Revenue Pattas
India Matters
KCR to go national with ‘Nava Bharat’ party
Image of tea in a glass used for representational purposes only.
A Chennai tea kadai that has been celebrating Ilaiyaraaja's music for 30 years
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Auto, home and personal loans become expensive as banks raise interest rates
Laila Rasekh. (File Photo)
Crowd funds London dream of Afghan girl who fled abusive home

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp