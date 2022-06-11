Medical association in Vijayawada thanks fire dept for relaxing no-objection certificate norms 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: President of the State unit of Indian Medical Association (IMA) Dr C Srinivas Raju on Friday welcomed the recently-issued government order relaxing the rules for obtaining of Fire No-Objection Certificate (NOC).

The IMA-AP chief said that the latest order was issued on their request and it will help doctors more. Dr Srinivas Raju thanked the State government and Director General-Fire M Pratap for relaxing the. Andhra Pradesh Safety Department issued orders on Thursday that stated that renewal of NOC can be sought from the DMHO and municipal commissioner also.

The government also increased the validity period of the NOC to five years. The Andhra Pradesh Fire services also accepted the request of the medical association and stated in the order that the renewal would be deemed as issued if not issued within 60 days of the filing of an application.