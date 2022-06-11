STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Three-year-old girl abducted from Vijayawada station

Railway police say kidnapper is a woman, abduction recorded in CCTV cameras 

Image used for representational purposes only

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Disguising herself as a passenger, a woman reportedly kidnapped a three-year-old girl from the Vijayawada railway station on Thursday afternoon, railway police said. On Friday, the police officials registered a case against the unidentified woman and formed special teams to trace the abducted minor girl. According to Vijayawada government railway police (GRP), the kidnapped girl was identified as Shaik Shafeeda whose parents are ragpickers. 

The woman in question noticed the girl when the latter was playing all by herself on the platform number 10 of the Vijayawada railway station. She approached the child and lured her with chocolates. Taking advantage of her sleeping mother and the absence of her father, the woman abducted the girl, the GRP said. 

Mother Areefa noticed that her daughter was missing only a few minutes after the incident. Upon some inquiries and as she couldn’t find her, she realised that her three-year-old had been abducted. She immediately approached the police and started searching for the girl. 

Based on a complaint lodged by Areefa, the GRP registered a case. As part of the investigation, the railway police retrieved footage from closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras on the premises to identify the accused.  “The entire event of Shafeeda’s abduction has been recorded in the CCTV cameras. After forcibly taking the child, the woman was seen moving towards Nehru Nagar, which is a km away from the station,” the police added.

