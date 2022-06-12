3,872 of 6,000 identified potholes in Andhra filled: VMC

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) has completed repair works on 3,872 of the 6,314 potholes identified under its limits, said civic chief Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar. “Works are under progress on 1,439 potholes while 551 other works are in tender stage,” he added.

Addressing the media at the VMC administrative office here on Saturday, Pundkar said June-end was the deadline for completion of all road patching works. “Bills will be clearing only after an examination of the work quality. Necessary action will be taken if people report complaints regarding the development works,” he added.

Expressing satisfaction over the action taken by the VMC for prevention of air pollution, he said around `7 crore was sanctioned under the air pollution grant from the 15th Finance Commission Funds.

Mayor Rayana Bhagya Lakshmi said Vijayawada witnessed a holistic development after the YSRC council came into power. “Several proposals submitted at national seminars on the subject have been strictly implemented,” the mayor added.