Cops stop wedding of 16-yr-old girl in Vuyyur, Andhra

Vuyyur police in Krishna district foiled the wedding of a 16-year-old girl at Chinna Ogirala village of Vuyyuru mandal and counselled her family on Friday night.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vuyyur police in Krishna district foiled the wedding of a 16-year-old girl at Chinna Ogirala village of Vuyyuru mandal and counselled her family on Friday night.According to Vuyyur rural police sub-inspector V Ramesh, they received a tip-off from reliable sources that a family in the village had planned to marry of their minor daughter to a resident of Kankipadu town on June 10 night.

The girl completed her class 10 last year, and her mother and relatives had decided to wed her.After learning about the wedding and its location and time, police, ICDS  and revenue officials acted swiftly and managed to foil the wedding ceremony.

“A widow, Gandikoti Bhavani, wanted to marry her minor daughter to a distant relative on June 10 night. We stopped the marriage arrangements from taking place. Family members were counselled on the consequences and ill-effects of early marriage. The family was also explained about the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006,” sub-inspector Ramesh said.

