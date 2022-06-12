Two killed after speeding lorry rams autorickshaw in Andhra

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Two farm labourers died when an autorickshaw was hit by a speeding lorry near Mittagudem village of Nuzvid mandal on Saturday evening. According to Nuzvid DSP B Sreenivasulu, Ondeti Janshi (30) and Gandham Mahitha (20) died in the accident while eight others were injured and hospitalised. The group was going to Chatrai after finishing works at a mango field in Hanumanthunigudem village.

The survivors told the police that the speeding lorry, bearing registration number AP16TO3488, was proceeding towards Nuzvid when it hit the autorickshaw while overtaking another vehicle, resulting in the immediate death of the two workers who were sitting on the right side of the auto.