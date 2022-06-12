STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

Two killed after speeding lorry rams autorickshaw in Andhra

Two farm labourers died when an autorickshaw was hit by a speeding lorry near Mittagudem village of Nuzvid mandal on Saturday evening.

Published: 12th June 2022 04:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2022 04:40 AM   |  A+A-

Road accident

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Two farm labourers died when an autorickshaw was hit by a speeding lorry near Mittagudem village of Nuzvid mandal on Saturday evening. According to Nuzvid DSP B Sreenivasulu, Ondeti Janshi (30) and Gandham Mahitha (20) died in the accident while eight others were injured and hospitalised. The group was going to Chatrai after finishing works at a mango field in Hanumanthunigudem village.

The survivors told the police that the speeding lorry, bearing registration number AP16TO3488, was proceeding towards Nuzvid when it hit the autorickshaw while overtaking another vehicle, resulting in the immediate death of the two workers who were sitting on the right side of the auto.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Brace for impact: RBI, central banks flying blind
TJS George Column | Now is the time to say goodbye
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Special Report | Music, Murder, Manslaughter: Inside the Gangs of Punjab
Image of tea in a glass used for representational purposes only.
A Chennai tea kadai that has been celebrating Ilaiyaraaja's music for 30 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp