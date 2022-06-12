STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
VIT launches summer sports training camp in Vijayawada

Students of classes 3 to 8 can seek free training in basketball, athletics, karate, football, volleyball, badminton and yoga in the camp.

Published: 12th June 2022 04:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2022 04:42 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: VIT-AP University’s third annual summer sports coaching camp for school students has been inaugurated by Thullur mandal education ifficer (MEO) Gadde Koteswara Rao in the presence of Dr SV Kota Reddy, VIT vice-chancellor. The summer camp is for students from Inavolu, Sakamuru and Velagapudi, villages which are adopted by the university.

Pointing out that a sound mind in a sound body is important, Koteswara Rao exhorted the youth to exercise daily Vice Chancellor Dr S. V. Kota Reddy, in his address, said sports inculcate problem-solving and winning skills, all of which are needed in today’s world. VIT-AP University’s Department of Physical Education conducts the summer sports training camp every year. This years camp started on Saturday and is scheduled to go on till June 21. Students of classes 3 to 8 can seek free training in basketball, athletics, karate, football, volleyball, badminton and yoga in the camp.

