Kidnapped from Vijayawada railway station last week, toddler girl rescued

With the help of Railway Protection Force and Vijayawada police, the GRP arrested four women for their involvement in the crime.

Published: 15th June 2022 03:16 AM

Additional DGP (Railways) Kumar Viswajeet offers a chocolate to Shaik Hanifa after her rescue in Vijayawada

Additional DGP (Railways) Kumar Viswajeet offers a chocolate to Shaik Hanifa after her rescue in Vijayawada. (Photo| Prasant Madugula, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Government Railway Police (GRP) on Tuesday rescued three-year-old Shaik Hanifa who was kidnapped from Vijayawada railway station on June 8. With the help of Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Vijayawada police, the GRP arrested four women for their involvement in the crime. 

The four accused were identified as A Lakshmi (40) from New Rajarajeswaripet in Vijayawada, K Vijaya Lakshmi (35) and M Padmaja (41) Karmika Nagar from Gudivada (who had kidnapped the child) and Ch Padma (40) from Sircilla district in Telangana. All the four were sent to judicial remand.

Disclosing the case details before the media persons at the Railway SP office here, Additional DGP (GRP) Kumar Viswajeet said Shaik Hanifa was kidnapped by two women from the waiting hall on platform number 10 on June 8. On the instructions of Vijayawada SP Vishal Gunni, three teams were formed to apprehend the kidnappers and rescue the child. 

The investigation revealed that Lakshmi, who works as a sweeper at the Vijayawada railway station, told Vijaya Lakshmi and Padmaja about the three-year-old, and took Rs 25,000 from the latter. Vijaya Lakshmi and Padmaja had plans to kidnap and sell Hanifa to Padma of Siricilla for Rs 2 lakh.

After the kidnapping, the girl was taken to Gudivada and hidden at Padmaja's residence. On getting credible information, investigation officer and GRP circle inspector P Srinivas and his teams rushed to Ibrahimpatnam Ring Road and apprehended the accused when they were handing over the girl to Ch Padma. 

The infant was given back to her parents in the presence of ChildLine and ICDS officials. The ADGP added that they were trying to find out if there was an involvement of a gang.

