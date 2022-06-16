STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vijayawada Municipal Corporation corporators visits Jammu civic body

The delegation interacted with JMC Mayor Chandra Mohan Gupta and Commissioner Rahul Yadav and discussed the steps to be taken in sanitation and revenue augmentation through tourism.

A view of Vijayawada Municipal corporation building in the city. (File Photo| Ch Narayana Rao, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A delegation of Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) corporators, who are on a study tour to North India, visited the Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) office on Wednesday.

The delegation interacted with JMC Mayor Chandra Mohan Gupta and Commissioner Rahul Yadav and discussed the steps to be taken in sanitation and revenue augmentation through tourism. The JMC officials gave a  powerpoint presentation describing the various activities taking place, including 'plastic lao thaili lao' and collection of property tax. 

