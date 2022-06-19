STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vijayawada top cop inspects security arrangements at railway station

The city top cop further explained that damaging properties belonging to the railway department carries a maximum imprisonment of seven years under non-bailable cases. 

Barbed wires come up at the railway station in Vijayawada. (Photo I Prasant Madugula)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A day after violence erupted at the Secunderabad railway station in the wake of the new army recruitment scheme ‘Agnipath’, Vijayawada city police commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata inspected security arrangements at the Vijayawada railway station on Saturday. 

He said people who cause violence will be taken into custody, and wanted youngsters not to involve in riots. During his visit, Rana, railway superintendent of police Vishal Gunni and other officials took stock of the bandobast and observed the passenger security measures at the railway station. 

He further directed officials to ensure a strict checking mechanism is in place at all entry points of the railway station. He instructed all station house officers (SHOs) in the district to visit railway stations in their limits and tighten the security to ensure that no law and order issue arises. 

Addressing the media, Rana appealed to students not to participate in protests and cause violence by destroying government and private properties. The city top cop further explained that damaging properties belonging to the railway department carry a maximum imprisonment of seven years under non-bailable cases. 

