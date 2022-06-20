STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ex-employee found dead near church in Surayaraopet

On many occasions, Prasad had requested bishops to lift the suspension placed against him and release his pending salary and other emoluments.

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: An 80-year-old man was found dead under suspicious circumstances near CSI church under Surayaraopet police station limits on Sunday morning. According to Suryaraopet circle inspector K Janakiramayya, the deceased was identified as Uppuluri Prasada Rao alias Nalla Prasad who worked at the church as an attendee till 1986. His services were terminated due to negligence in duties. 

On many occasions, Prasad had requested bishops to lift the suspension placed against him and release his pending salary and other emoluments. “He had approached the police several times and lodged complaints against the church management alleging irregularities in the church funds and its properties. He was removed from service in 1986 but he used to visit the church daily claiming that he was yet to get the dues. The matter is under investigation,” said inspector Janakiramayya. Based on a complaint from his family members, a case of suspicious death under section 174 of the CrPC was registered.

