No permission for holding bandh, violators will be booked, says top cop 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: City police commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata reiterated that no permission was accorded for observance of a bandh call on Monday against the Central government’s ‘Agnipath’ scheme in Vijayawada. He warned that section 30 of The Police Act and section 144 of the CrPC has been clamped down in the city.

In a press released issued on Sunday, CP Kanthi Rana urged the public not to participate in any kind of protests against Agnipath and warned violators of severe action. “No permission was accorded to political parties, students’ organisations or civil rights’ associations to observe a bandh on Monday. Any disturbance in law and order in the name of bandh will be dealt with seriously and cases will be booked against the violators,” the Vijayawada top cop added.

Similarly, Eluru superintendent of police (SP) Rahul Dev Sharma issued instructions to all station house officers (SHOs) in the district to enforce section 144 of the CrPC and section 30 of The Police Act in their limits to prevent protesters from disturbing the normal life in the town.

The SP said security has been increased at all central government offices in the district and special party police were deployed at the railway station and bus stand in the town. Meanwhile, tight security arrangements at all major railway stations in the State continued for the third day on Sunday.