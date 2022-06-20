STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Waterlogging at One-town, low-lying areas after rains lash Vijayawada for 2 hours

People had a tough time navigating through some of the arterial roads owing to flooding.

Rain, Waterlogging
By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Sudden rains in Vijayawada and its suburbs on Sunday morning took its residents by surprise. The rain which began around 11 AM lashed the city, particularly One-Town, for nearly two hours resulting in waterlogging at low-lying areas and residential colonies.

Showers accompanied by thunderstorms were reported in the city and its suburban areas. Residential areas such as Moghalrajpuram, Rotary Nagar, Vidyadharapuram, Ajith Singh Nagar, Chitti Nagar, APIIC Colony and Gunadala were flooded as well. Drains in several commercial areas overflowed after the showers.

People had a tough time navigating through some of the arterial roads owing to flooding. Areas behind Pandit Nehru Bus Station experienced waterlogging as commuters had to wade through knee-deep water. Traffic snarls were witnessed at Moghalrajpuram and Kothapet. Municipal staff swung into action and arranged motors to gush out the rainwater from roads. A house was damaged in Nunna following a lightning strike. 

