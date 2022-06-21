STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
350 Vignan varsity students perform yoga at Amaravati

The registrar of Vignan University, Dr. MS Raghunathan, highlighted the importance of yoga at an event held by the varsity on its campus on Monday.  

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   The registrar of Vignan University, Dr. MS Raghunathan, highlighted the importance of yoga at an event held by the varsity on its campus on Monday.  

Dr. Raghunathan said yoga is universal and performing yoga poses every day brings corporeal and cerebral composure. 

Over 350 students of the Vignan University, took part  in the event celebrated a day before the International Yoga Day and performed various poses in front of a Buddha statue in Amaravati

