PI Industries launches product to help cotton, vegetable growers 

The company is popular for its brands such as Roket, Carina, Biovita, Nominee Gold, Osheen, Keefun and Vibrant.

Published: 21st June 2022 06:34 AM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   PI Industries, a leading Indian agrochemicals manufacturing company, launched its product, Brofreya & Dinoace, in Vijayawada in the presence of its key channel partners in the Telugu states. The product aims to help farmers who grow chilli, vegetables and cotton.

The company is popular for its brands such as Roket, Carina, Biovita, Nominee Gold, Osheen, Keefun and Vibrant. At the launch, the company’s marketing head Dushyant Sood, sales business lead Gaurav Katyal, cluster head MS Naidu, zonal manager Tarun and other officials were present. Dushyant Sood, in his presentation, said Dinoace & Brofreya could prove to be a real boon for the farmers in India. “PI team is making relentless efforts to spread this new technology among Indian farmers,” he added.

Comments

