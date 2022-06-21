STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
UK doctors to perform free heart surgeries

The doctors from Freeman Hospitals in Newcastle and Alderhey Children’s Hospital, Liverpool would perform the surgeries at the 23rd paediatric cardiac surgical camp of Andhra Hospitals.  

Doctors of Healing Little Hearts a UK based charity present during press conference at Andhra hospitals in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   Seven doctors from the UK, in collaboration with the Heart and Brain Institute of Andhra Hospitals, will be performing free heart surgeries this week in the city. They would perform a total of 20 surgeries from June 19 to 25. 

The team led by Dr. Vikram K and Dr.Dileep from Andhra Hospitals, Dr.Fabrizio De Rita - consultant paediatric cardiac surgeon from Italy, Dr.Jess Green, Dr. Mahmoud, Laura Mawson, Linda Bailey, Kelsey Allan, Kirsty Thomas from the UK would be performing the complex heart surgeries. 

Dr. P. V. Rama Rao, the paediatric chief, said that their success rate is nearly 100% and stated that Healing Little Hearts had come to Vijayawada 22 times so far and performed many complex heart surgeries.  He thanked Tollywood actors G. Mahesh Babu and Samantha for their support  to the cause.  MLA Malladi Visnu and Aarogyasri CEO V. Vinaychand  visited the team and praised their services.

