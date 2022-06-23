Special panel will look after kids at welfare hostels, says Hyderabad collector

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: NTR district collector S Dilli Rao said a special committee, comprising police, revenue, child welfare and ChildLine officials, will be appointed for continuous monitoring of welfare hostels and relief centres in the district. The move came in the wake of recent sexual abuse case reported at a school for the differently-abled in Ibrahimpatnam.

The collector on Wednesday interacted with the students of Annamma Differently-Abled School, who were given shelter at Vijaya Mary Blind School, Gunadala here on Wednesday. Rao asked the students to treat him as their elder brother.The latter told the collector that the school management also used to physically assault them and did not give them food on time.

“A case has been registered under IPC Section 376, Section 75 of Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015 and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against the school. Steps are being taken to initiate stern action against the school management and prevent the recurrence of such incidents in future,” he said.

The Collector further said the High Court Committee on Juvenile Justice released posters on child abuse awareness as part of a campaign titled ‘STOP Child Sexual Abuse’ and also approved an eight-minute video on “Difference between Good Touch and Bad Touch and SOS call to 1098 CHILDLINE / 100 police / 181 Women Helpline in a difficult situation.

Collector visits kids

