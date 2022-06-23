Teen attempts suicide on being denied bike

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A 17-year-old Intermediate student allegedly attempted suicide by jumping from the third floor of his college building in Machilipatnam on Wednesday in front of his parents as they refused to give him back his two-wheeler. Chilakalapudi SI Padma said that the student often goes to his college on a two-wheeler.

After coming to know that their son was rash driving, the parents refused to give him back the vehicle. Upset over this, the youth had also updated a status on social media that reflected his state of mind. Fellow students informed the management about the status update and passed on the information to his parents. The boy was brought to Vijayawada GGH.