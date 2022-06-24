STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

‘Sampoorna Poshana’ at all 55,607 Anganwadis centres from July 1

All the PDs have been directed to ensure that the Anganwadi centres provide hot cooked meals to beneficiaries from July 1.

Published: 24th June 2022 07:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2022 07:10 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The State government is all set to resume the YSR Sampoorna Poshana Scheme, aimed at providing hot cooked meals to pregnant women and lactating mothers, from July 1. It will resume at all the 55,607 Anganwadi centres in the State. It is meant to address anaemia and malnutrition among pregnant women, lactating mothers and children aged between 6-36 months and 36-72 months.

Women’s Development and Child Welfare Department Director Siri said the implementation of the scheme was stopped at the Anganwadi centres from March 23, 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Instead of cooked meal, Take Home Ration (THR) kits are being provided to beneficiaries of the scheme, which will continue till June 30. As the pandemic subsided, the department has decided to resume providing hot cooked meals, including egg and milk, to pregnant women and lactating mothers at all the Anganwadi centres from July 1, along with the mid-day meals to pre-school children. 

Further, nutrition kits will be provided as Take Home Ration (THR) to pregnant women, lactating mothers and children in the age group of 6 -36 months under the YSR Sampoorna Poshana and YSR Sampoorna Poshana Plus schemes. All the PDs have been directed to ensure that the Anganwadi centres provide hot cooked meals to beneficiaries from July 1.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anganwadi centres Sampoorna Poshana
India Matters
Zakia Jafri, wife of slain Congress MP Ehsaan Jafri. (File | PTI)
Gujarat riots: SC dismisses Zakia Jafri's plea against SIT clean chit to Narendra Modi
Image used for representation only
Covid vax prevented over 42 lakh deaths in India: Lancet
For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
Startup in Bengal develops a device to produce oxygen from water
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (Photo| PTI)
Automobiles will get 'Star Ratings' based on performance in crash tests: Gadkari

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp