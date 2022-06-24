‘Sampoorna Poshana’ at all 55,607 Anganwadis centres from July 1

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government is all set to resume the YSR Sampoorna Poshana Scheme, aimed at providing hot cooked meals to pregnant women and lactating mothers, from July 1. It will resume at all the 55,607 Anganwadi centres in the State. It is meant to address anaemia and malnutrition among pregnant women, lactating mothers and children aged between 6-36 months and 36-72 months.

Women’s Development and Child Welfare Department Director Siri said the implementation of the scheme was stopped at the Anganwadi centres from March 23, 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Instead of cooked meal, Take Home Ration (THR) kits are being provided to beneficiaries of the scheme, which will continue till June 30. As the pandemic subsided, the department has decided to resume providing hot cooked meals, including egg and milk, to pregnant women and lactating mothers at all the Anganwadi centres from July 1, along with the mid-day meals to pre-school children.

Further, nutrition kits will be provided as Take Home Ration (THR) to pregnant women, lactating mothers and children in the age group of 6 -36 months under the YSR Sampoorna Poshana and YSR Sampoorna Poshana Plus schemes. All the PDs have been directed to ensure that the Anganwadi centres provide hot cooked meals to beneficiaries from July 1.