Now, ward, village secretariat staff to monitor govt schools in Vijayawada

K Kalyan Krishna Kumar By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has decided to entrust village and ward secretariat staff with the task of inspecting and monitoring various activities in government schools from the academic year beginning July 5. The government has released Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for the same. The department of village and ward secretariats has developed an app, ‘Consistent Rhythms in Schools’ for the purpose.

Meanwhile, headmasters and teachers’ associations have criticised the SOP. However, officials said the decision will help the headmasters to function their duties in an effective way. As per the SOP, Welfare and Education Assistant (WEA) in rural areas/ward education and data processing secretary (WEDPS) in urban areas, Mahila Police, Engineering Assistant (EA) (rural)/ Ward Amenities Secretary (WAMS) urban and ANMs should inspect the schools periodically.

The SOP mentioned the duties of the secretariat functionaries during their inspections. WEAs/WEDPS have to check the attendance of students by visiting schools in their area once a week. They have to identify the absentees and dropouts and check the reasons for absence of students by visiting their homes. Besides, they have to check Nadu-Nedu works in schools and identify gaps in the works. They will also check the cleanliness of toilets and school premises.

They will check the quality of mid-day meals as per the menu and upload photos. They will visit schools during the distribution of Vidya Deevena kits. Every month, they will verify the list of Amma Vodi beneficiaries and track their attendance.

Meanwhile, the Mahila Police wil conduct awareness on child safety measures in schools and colleges, promote Disha Mobile App, conduct awareness programs on child marriage- prevention and ill effects of drugs and liquor. They have to set up a complaint box in each school to connect to the police department, if needed. Engineering Assistants (EA) and Ward Amenities Secretaries (WAMS) will identify the works to be taken up under Nadu-Nedu by attending every parents’ meeting. They will also monitor the School Maintenance Fund (SMF) and Toilet Maintenance Fund (TMF).

The ANMs, Asha and Medical officers will record monthly growth of children and physical and emotional stress of students. They will check the needs of children with special needs, malnutrition status of children, hygiene status of schools, mid-day meal quality, vaccination, supply of sanitary napkins for girl children and monitor adolescent health program Rashtriya Kishor Swasthya Karyakram (RKSK).

Municipal Teachers Federation State president S Rama Krishna said that it made no sense in monitoring headmasters, who are gazetted officers, by non-gazetted staff. AP Headmasters’ Association, however, welcomed the move and opined that the measures will help the headmasters focus more on academic activities.

However, its general secretary V Srinivasa Rao expressed concern over the word ‘surveillance’ used in the order. Officials have to ensure that the officials of secretariates would not interfere in the school activities. Special Chief Secretary (Education) Budithi Rajsekhar said that the ward or village secretaries are not monitoring the headmasters, but they are headmasters by identifying issues and report the same to headmasters.

A Mahila Police from Vijayawada said that there is nothing new in the SOP as they have been doing almost all the duties for the past 2 years under the directions of the Director General of Police (DGP).