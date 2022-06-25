STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘Upset’ with husband, woman ends life with two kids

The woman had complained about Gopala’s behaviour and his addiction to alcohol several times to him.

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A 27-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide with her two kids, at their residence in Krishna Lanka, Vijayawada on Thursday night. She gave poison-laced juice to her children and consumed the same, the police said.As per a note left by the woman, family disputes were suspected to be the reason for her taking the extreme step. She was upset as her husband was ignoring her and kids. 

Krishna Lanka circle inspector MV Durga Rao said the Chalamalasetti Chandana Lakshmi (28), Naga Manikanta (9), and Jaya Harsha (7) died in the incident that took place around 4 pm on Thursday. The police said Lakshmi lived with her husband Gopala Krishna in an apartment at Balaji Nagar of Krishna Lanka. She had complained about Gopala’s behaviour and his addiction to alcohol several times to him.

“This was the second time that Lakshmi attempted suicide. Despite taking up the issue with the family members several times, there was no change in her husband’s attitude towards his family. Upset with this, she committed suicide with her two children,” the inspector said quoting the note.

He added that the note recovered from the house was being examined. “A case has been registered and the alleged harassment angle will be investigated. The bodies have been shifted to the government hospital for postmortem,” he said. 

Suicide helpline
OneLife: 78930 78930, Roshni, Hyderabad-based NGO: 040-66202000

