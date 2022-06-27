STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Govt selects two Municipal Corporation schools for pilot project in Vijayawada

A team will soon visit Sarvodaya School in New Delhi to study the training given to the teachers there, district education officer Renuka said.

Published: 27th June 2022 10:29 AM

Vijayawada Municipal Commissioner Swapnil Pundkar

Vijayawada Municipal Commissioner Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar. (Photo| P Ravindra Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The School Education department has identified Sri Potti Sri Ramulu High School and VM Ranga High School in Vijayawada, where it will implement the teaching method followed by School of Excellence and Sarvodaya School in New Delhi on a pilot basis.

Principal Secretary (Education) B Rajasekhar, School Education Commissioner S Suresh Kumar and Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) commissioner Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar recently inspected the city schools. 

Swapnil told TNIE that the education department has designed proposals for developing facilities in the schools to provide education to till 10+2. Steps are also being taken to convert Kreeda Vikasa Kendram of Sri Potti Sri Ramulu High School into a dedicated sports school. 

A team will soon visit Sarvodaya School in New Delhi to study the training given to the teachers there, district education officer Renuka said.

