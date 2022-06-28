New signal system eases traffic at Benz Circle Jn

Phanindra Papasani By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:Installation of a ‘smart’ signalling system at the busy Benz Circle intersection in Vijayawada has helped in easing traffic congestion in the area. The technology regulates the traffic automatically with the help of motion sensors, and has largely reduced the workload of cops who used loudspeakers and hand signals earlier.

Benz Circle is one of the busiest junctions in the city as it connects two highways. The signal system has reduced the waiting period for vehicles on each side of the junction by 45-60 seconds.“Despite two flyovers coming into operation, there was not much relief in traffic movement at the intersection. Managing traffic during peak hours and VIP movements was a tasking job.

However, there has been a respite for commuters for the past week as the new signalling system automatically assesses traffic density with the help of sensors and regulates them without much hassle,” said traffic ACP J Venkata Narayana. The signalling system was installed a week ago by Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) in coordination with a city-based tech company at `19 lakh.

He further said traffic police are preparing alternate routes for the plying of school and college buses in the morning and evening to further reduce the traffic burden at the intersection. “Some schools and colleges were told to divert their bus routes through Pinnamaneni Polyclinic Road and Ramesh Hospital Junction,” he added.