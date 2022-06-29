STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Man gets 10-year imprisonment for rape in Vijayawada

Nagaraju from Gurrajupalem village, had forcibly entered the survivor’s residence and raped her on two occasions on August 25 and 27 of 2017. He even threatened to kill her and her kids. 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A Machilipatnam court on Tuesday sentenced a man to undergo 10 years of imprisonment for sexually assaulting and threatening a woman in 2017.

According to G Konduru police, the convict, G Nagaraju from Gurrajupalem village, had forcibly entered the survivor’s residence and raped her on two occasions on August 25 and 27 of 2017. He even threatened to kill her and her kids. 

On August 28, the woman filed a complaint with G Konduru police and sub-inspector D Rajesh filed a case under IPC sections 448, 324, 354(A), 376 and 506. The case was investigated by Mylavaram circle inspector Ch Ramachandra Rao and the accused was arrested on August 31,2017.After hearing the case, judge Dr Shaik Mohammad Fazulla on Tuesday sentenced Nagaraju 10 years of imprisonment and slapped a fine of `3,000 on him. 

