Eight modular operation theatres inaugurated at New GGH in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: As many as eight modular operation theatres and a 30-bed cardiothoracic ward for performing open heart surgery have been set up on the fifth floor of Super Speciality Block of New Government General hospital (GGH). MLA Malladi Vishnu on Monday inaugurated the facilities in the presence of District Collector J Nivas and Hospital Superintendent Kiran Kumar.

Speaking on the occasion, Vishnu said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has brought about radical changes in the medical health sector. Terming it as a milestone, the MLA said, “The availability of state-of-the-art medical services at the GGH would offer benefits to the patients.”Malladi Vishnu added that the Chief Minister has initiated a new trend in the field of healthcare as part of which new medical colleges were being set up and advanced medical services were being made available in all government hospitals.

He appealed to the patients to take advantage of the facility at the hospital when the specialty operation theatres will be available from March 4. GGH superintendent Kiran Kumar said in the 30-bed cardiothoracic ward, 10 beds were arranged for pre-operative procedures and six beds for post-operative care. The remaining beds are for treating the patients.

Two modules with state-of-the-art facilities were developed in the ward. In addition to OTs, advanced facilities were developed in such a way that no other corporate hospital in the city has such facilities. Laminar flooring was laid to prevent infections, he added.

Nivas pointed out that in the past, one had to travel to cities like Guntur and Hyderabad for an open heart surgery but today these facilities are available at the city’s government hospital. “The CM is working to make corporate-level state-of-the-art medical services available to the poor. The Nadu-Nedu programme implemented by the State government has changed the look of GGH and made modern medical facilities available for all,” he said.