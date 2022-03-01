‘Pandemic saw integration of science and tech’

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: National Science Day is celebrated across the nation every year to commemorate the discovery of the Raman Effect by Indian physicist Sir CV Raman, a milestone in the realm of science that won him the Nobel Prize. SRM University-AP, a multi-stream research institution, celebrated National Science Day on Monday and paid homage to the pre-eminent scientist.

The event was held in collaboration with South Asian Meteorological Association (SAMA) under the theme ‘Integrated Approach in Science and Technology for a Sustainable Future’. Various programmes including science exhibition, laboratory visit, and quiz competition were conducted. Nearly 400 students from various schools in and around Guntur and Vijayawada cities participated.

Special talks on the works of Nobel laureates in Physics-2021 were held to shed light on the latest research practices and developments. SRM-AP vice-chancellor Prof. VS Rao appreciated the students for their participation in the event.

“There cannot be a better example than the pandemic to demonstrate the integration of science and technology,” he asserted. He also recollected the invaluable contributions of Dr Jagadish Chandra Bose, Srinivasa Ramanujan, Homi J Bhabha and Vikram Sarabhai who transformed the scientific outlook of India.Prof. BV Babu, Dean of School of Engineering and Sciences emphasised the relevance of non-conventional sources of energy in the times ahead and the social benefits associated with them.

Prof. D Narayana Rao, pro V-C expressed concern over the inescapable repercussions of climate change and ruthless exploitation of nature. He also recognised the pivotal role SRM University-AP continued to play in creating talents through intensive research practices. SAMA Convenor Prof. Someshwar Das briefed the students on the numerous activities it has carried out since its inception.