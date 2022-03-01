Rowdy-sheeter murdered near Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Unidentified people reportedly murdered a 32-year-old rowdy-sheeter from Madhuranagar near Musthabad village under Gannavaram police station limits on Monday morning. Gannavaram police inspector K Shivaji said, the incident happened on Sunday night when the deceased, Addanki Mohan, along with three other friends went to Musthabad village and drank alcohol.

Mohan was stabbed with a sharp object, the inspector said. Preliminary investigation revealed that Mohan was a carpenter and had been arrested several times in the past. It is also suspected that he might have been killed after talks with his friends to settle some past differences failed. A case was registered and probe is on.