STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

Science Week sees 800 students on last day

National Institute of Design (NID) Director Sekhar Mukherjee described the various aspects of art sciences, the science of languages and their significance in shaping our lives.

Published: 01st March 2022 04:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2022 04:41 AM   |  A+A-

Participants take a look at the science projects on the last day of Science Week festival held at SPA in Vijayawada on Monday I Prasant Madugula

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The seventh and last day of the Science Week Festival ‘Vigyan Sarvatra Pujyate’ witnessed around 800 participants from nearby schools and colleges. National Institute of Design (NID) Director Sekhar Mukherjee was the chief guest for the valedictory session. 

Mukherjee described the various aspects of art sciences, the science of languages and their significance in shaping our lives. He stressed on the importance of education in understanding each others strength and in creating a more liberated world for the future generations. 

Retired Chemistry professor (NIT-Warangal) A Ramachandraiah discussed the Raman Effect and the significance of  Science Day. He motivated the students to take the baton and make India second to none in the field of  Science & Technology. 

Acharya NG Ranga Agricultural University vice-chancellor A Vishnu Vardhan Reddy discussed with the participants the tremendous progress achieved by agriculture and its allied sectors, and their contribution to the overall growth of the nation. He urged the students to work towards collaborative research to address various issues and hardships faced by Indian farmers.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Science Week Festival National Science Day
India Matters
Sandalwood actor Chetan Ahimsa
Sandalwood actor Chetan may be deported to US
Anand Subramanian has been living at 'Vishranti' in Alwarpet. (Inset: Anand and his ex-boss Chitra Ramkrishna) (Photo | Sunish P Surendran, EPS)
Revealed: The Chennai house that Chitra Ramkrishna sold to Anand Subramanian's wife in 2021!
Bengaluru institute questions MIT on star signals
Meet Shabana, Kerala nurse who is silverlining for sorrow of elderly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp