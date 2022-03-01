Science Week sees 800 students on last day

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The seventh and last day of the Science Week Festival ‘Vigyan Sarvatra Pujyate’ witnessed around 800 participants from nearby schools and colleges. National Institute of Design (NID) Director Sekhar Mukherjee was the chief guest for the valedictory session.

Mukherjee described the various aspects of art sciences, the science of languages and their significance in shaping our lives. He stressed on the importance of education in understanding each others strength and in creating a more liberated world for the future generations.

Retired Chemistry professor (NIT-Warangal) A Ramachandraiah discussed the Raman Effect and the significance of Science Day. He motivated the students to take the baton and make India second to none in the field of Science & Technology.

Acharya NG Ranga Agricultural University vice-chancellor A Vishnu Vardhan Reddy discussed with the participants the tremendous progress achieved by agriculture and its allied sectors, and their contribution to the overall growth of the nation. He urged the students to work towards collaborative research to address various issues and hardships faced by Indian farmers.