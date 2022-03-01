Students can renew bus passes online

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Vijayawada region of Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) has announced that students can renew their bus passes through online payments from Tuesday. In a press release issued here on Monday, RTC Vijayawada regional manager M Yesu Danam said for the renewal of bus passes, students should pay the amount through http://online.apsrtcpass.in. A unique reference will flash on the screen which the students should produce at the bus pass counter. Their original bus pass renewal ticket can then be obtained.

Similarly, the regional manager informed that a door delivery facility will also be introduced on a pilot basis for educational institutions between Vijayawada and Machilipatnam in a 10-km radius from Pandit Nehru Bus Station (PNBS). For students who have renewed their bus passes online for one month, no additional charges will be levied for door delivery until March 31.