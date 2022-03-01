STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

Students can renew bus passes online

A unique reference will flash on the screen which the students should produce at the bus pass counter.

Published: 01st March 2022 04:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2022 04:40 AM   |  A+A-

APSRTC buses

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Vijayawada region of Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) has announced that students can renew their bus passes through online payments from Tuesday. In a press release issued here on Monday, RTC Vijayawada regional manager M Yesu Danam said for the renewal of bus passes, students should pay the amount through http://online.apsrtcpass.in. A unique reference will flash on the screen which the students should produce at the bus pass counter. Their original bus pass renewal ticket can then be obtained. 

Similarly, the regional manager informed that a door delivery facility will also be introduced on a pilot basis for educational institutions between Vijayawada and Machilipatnam in a 10-km radius from Pandit Nehru Bus Station (PNBS). For students who have renewed their bus passes online for one month, no additional charges will be levied for door delivery until March 31. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
RTC bus pass renewal Online bus pass renewal APSRTC Andhra Pradesh Road Transport Corporation
India Matters
Sandalwood actor Chetan Ahimsa
Sandalwood actor Chetan may be deported to US
Anand Subramanian has been living at 'Vishranti' in Alwarpet. (Inset: Anand and his ex-boss Chitra Ramkrishna) (Photo | Sunish P Surendran, EPS)
Revealed: The Chennai house that Chitra Ramkrishna sold to Anand Subramanian's wife in 2021!
Bengaluru institute questions MIT on star signals
Meet Shabana, Kerala nurse who is silverlining for sorrow of elderly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp